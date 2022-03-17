Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) Shares Up 0.1%

Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. 3,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 7,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

