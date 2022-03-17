WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Trading Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

