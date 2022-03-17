WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Trading Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYIN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $778,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

