Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Trading Up 2.9%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating) was up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 62,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 169,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 1,350.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period.

