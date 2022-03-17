Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Shares Up 2.9%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.18. 62,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 169,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 1,350.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter.

