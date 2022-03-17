Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in February

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 561,500 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 719,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 467.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF remained flat at $$3.03 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Stillfront Group AB has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $11.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLFF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

