Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Drops By 27.1%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 13th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

GLQ traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. 67,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,804. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.1162 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

