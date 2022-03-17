Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TGHI traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,818. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.08. Touchpoint Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
Touchpoint Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
