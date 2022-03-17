Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.13. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $61.42.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

