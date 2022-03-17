Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,600 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 2,216,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.56) to GBX 266 ($3.46) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.66) to GBX 325 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

