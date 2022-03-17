Community Capital Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,720.81.

BKNG traded up $122.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,202.44. 740,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,361.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,365.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

