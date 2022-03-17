KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,813,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,167. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $104.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.06.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.