Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.
Precision BioSciences stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.03. 1,889,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.71. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.
DTIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.
