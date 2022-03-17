American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $240.00 to $226.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.
Shares of AXP stock opened at $180.61 on Thursday. American Express has a 1-year low of $135.13 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.14 and its 200 day moving average is $172.52. The company has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
