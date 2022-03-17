American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $240.00 to $226.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $180.61 on Thursday. American Express has a 1-year low of $135.13 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.14 and its 200 day moving average is $172.52. The company has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

