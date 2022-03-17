Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJ. CIBC lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

SJ stock traded up C$0.22 on Thursday, reaching C$39.06. 7,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.32. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$37.37 and a twelve month high of C$54.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

About Stella-Jones (Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.