Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on G. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.90. 1,031,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,898. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. Genpact has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

