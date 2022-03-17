Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,742.84% and a negative return on equity of 103.75%.
Shares of NASDAQ TLIS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,666. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41. Talis Biomedical has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $17.50.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.
Talis Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.
