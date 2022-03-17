Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,742.84% and a negative return on equity of 103.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ TLIS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,666. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41. Talis Biomedical has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $17.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLIS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 424,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

