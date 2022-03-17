Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Priority Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Priority Technology stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 128,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,998. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $376.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.44. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.
Priority Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Priority Technology (PRTH)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.