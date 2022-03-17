Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Priority Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Priority Technology stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 128,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,998. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $376.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.44. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

