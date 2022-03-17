The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stake Cut by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,098 shares during the period. Wendy’s makes up about 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

WEN traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

