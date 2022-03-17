KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,764 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after buying an additional 12,159,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after buying an additional 10,471,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557,634 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.79. 62,746,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,231,973. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 5.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

