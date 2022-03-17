Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.660 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Harsco stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 559,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,774. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Harsco has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,776,000 after buying an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Harsco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after buying an additional 160,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,958,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

