Short Interest in Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Drops By 26.5%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 283,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,677,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LLKKF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 1,460,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.00.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

Lake Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.