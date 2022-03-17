Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Rises By 24.5%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

KGSPY traded down $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $97.45. 3,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.81. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $126.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KGSPY. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($130.77) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($96.70) to €85.00 ($93.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($130.77) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

