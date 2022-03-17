Financial Review: Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) versus CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and CareView Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories -8.71% -56.15% -12.11% CareView Communications -128.50% N/A -182.53%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and CareView Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and CareView Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories $16.38 million 0.46 -$7.47 million ($0.18) -3.39 CareView Communications $6.46 million 1.73 -$11.68 million N/A N/A

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than CareView Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareView Communications has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories beats CareView Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The company was founded by Ben H. Tongue and Isaac S. Blonder in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, NJ.

CareView Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareView Communications, Inc. engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L. Allen Wheeler on July 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.