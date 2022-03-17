DOWCOIN (DOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. DOWCOIN has a market capitalization of $1,335.23 and $1.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOWCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DOWCOIN has traded up 118% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.00282109 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004148 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000570 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $509.56 or 0.01241428 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003164 BTC.

DOWCOIN Profile

DOW is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

DOWCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

