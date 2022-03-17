Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NAT shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 72.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,989. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $367.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.48%.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

