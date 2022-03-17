KG&L Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,728,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $72,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.67. 997,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,423. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average of $158.49. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $120.04 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,217 shares of company stock worth $22,099,949 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

