700 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Bought by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth $7,706,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Chemed by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,766,000 after buying an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHE stock traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $483.01. The stock had a trading volume of 69,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,064. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.95. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

