Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded to Neutral at Cleveland Research

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cleveland Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.84.

PINS traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,326,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,251,364. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,858. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Pinterest by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 104.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,829,000.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

