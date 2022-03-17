Iochpe-Maxion S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:IOCJY)

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0232 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

IOCJY stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. Iochpe-Maxion has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Iochpe-Maxion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Iochpe-Maxion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iochpe-Maxion in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iochpe-Maxion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iochpe-Maxion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.