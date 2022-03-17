Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Minto Apartment alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Minto Apartment from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 16th.

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.