Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Surgalign updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SRGA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.32. 3,624,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,717. Surgalign has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

SRGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 price target on Surgalign in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgalign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

In related news, insider William Scott Durall purchased 217,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 434,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,789,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Surgalign by 205.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Surgalign by 148.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 428,735 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Surgalign by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Surgalign in the third quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

