Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.180-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Perficient also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.950 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.50.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $3.40 on Thursday, reaching $105.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,947. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.10. Perficient has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $678,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after buying an additional 78,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

