QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $562,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $150.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

