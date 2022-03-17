Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Director Acquires $85,520.00 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VERV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.92. 1,656,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

