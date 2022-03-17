Community Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NYSE ZWS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,646. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

