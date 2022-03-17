Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

