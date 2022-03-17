Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,066,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Semtech by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 105,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
