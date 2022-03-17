Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,066,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Semtech by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 105,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

