UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €115.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €115.00 ($126.37) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €119.00 ($130.77) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($130.77) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($125.27) price objective on Vinci in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.19 ($124.38).

EPA DG traded up €1.82 ($2.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €93.14 ($102.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €92.28. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($76.42) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($97.58).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

