Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,800 by Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,800 ($36.41) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.57) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.52) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.03) to GBX 4,800 ($62.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($55.92) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,070 ($52.93).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON:DGE traded up GBX 76.50 ($0.99) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,669 ($47.71). 1,377,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,119. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,954.50 ($38.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.45). The stock has a market cap of £84.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,668.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,703.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($50.18) per share, with a total value of £8,258.26 ($10,738.96). Insiders have bought 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,900 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.