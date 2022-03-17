Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Enghouse Systems (ENGH)

Enghouse Systems (TSE: ENGH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/7/2022 – Enghouse Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Enghouse Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Enghouse Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Enghouse Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$51.00.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded down C$0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.08. 2,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 1-year low of C$34.21 and a 1-year high of C$64.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$695,840. Also, Director Pierre Lassonde sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$715,564.00.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

