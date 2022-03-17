Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $117.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.73. 387,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,611. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 486,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

