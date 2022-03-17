Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $6.24 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,999,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,108,695. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The business’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

