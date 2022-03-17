Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Semux (SEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $10,428.36 and $2.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00217131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007638 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005078 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005089 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000780 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002357 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SEMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.