Clipper Realty Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $148.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,333 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

