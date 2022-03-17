Clipper Realty Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $148.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
About Clipper Realty (Get Rating)
Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.
