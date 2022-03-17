Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

TSE AND opened at C$50.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$34.53 and a 52 week high of C$55.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AND shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.17.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at C$704,588.80.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group (Get Rating)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.