Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.
ATHX stock remained flat at $$0.69 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,738,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,390. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -1.53. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
About Athersys (Get Rating)
Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athersys (ATHX)
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.