Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

ATHX stock remained flat at $$0.69 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,738,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,390. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -1.53. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Get Athersys alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 47.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 29.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Athersys by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athersys (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.