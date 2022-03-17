FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. FTC Solar updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.27. 1,659,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,053. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

In other FTC Solar news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 28,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $145,798.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $95,392.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,381.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 290,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 265.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FTC Solar by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Colliers Securities began coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

