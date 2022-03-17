First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy Sells 600 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.76. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,330,000 after purchasing an additional 161,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,428,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

