Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

ULCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $53,870.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indigo Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,426,778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after buying an additional 448,086 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after buying an additional 147,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after acquiring an additional 128,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,179,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,415,000 after acquiring an additional 234,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

