Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.69.
ULCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $53,870.
Shares of ULCC stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontier Group (ULCC)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.